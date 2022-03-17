Birthday Club
Gibson Co. man sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison in child molesting case

Davey Hall
Davey Hall(Gibson Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man charged last year with several counts of child molesting has been sentenced.

Court records show Davey Hall has been sentenced to 34 years in prison, then one year of probation. He must also register as a sex offender.

He originally faced four counts of child molesting. Authorities say the crimes happened from 2015 to 2018.

Records show Hall pleaded guilty to one count and the others were dismissed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

