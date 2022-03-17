German Twp. Chief and Assistant Chief make Indiana history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Throughout the month of March, we celebrate Women’s History.

Right here in the Tri-State, two women are breaking barriers for next generations.

For Chief Tamara Carr and Assistant Chief Heather Bennett they find this honor exciting, but really, just part of the job.

The duo has added their stories into Indiana history by being the first female team at a fire department as the chief and assistant chief roles in the state.

Chief Carr has been with German Township Fire Department for 20 years. She tells me when she first joined at 17 years old, she never thought she would be fire chief, but climbed the ranks through the years.

She says anytime she ever thought about throwing in the towel from being an EMT or volunteer firefighter, she would just think about the time she’s invested.

Now, for Chief Carr and Assistant Chief Bennett, making the best decisions for their crew daily is what’s top priority. They say being women doesn’t really doesn’t play a role in that.

”I acknowledge that you know, we’re making history. It’s a wonderful opportunity for other girls, little girls. I have a daughter who is eight, and for her to see that gender roles are a thing of the past and you can step up and be who you want to be. But yes, I also acknowledge that being female doesn’t affect how I daily think about my job. I don’t think I have to prove myself every time I go out. It’s I have to make the right decisions for this day, for this month, for this year,” said Carr.

Assistant Chief Bennett has been in the 911 service for 21 years.

