Funeral plans set for young mother killed in Lloyd pedestrian crash

Autumn Walsh
Autumn Walsh(gofundme)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 19-year-old killed in a tragic crash in Evansville will be laid to rest Monday.

Family members tell us Autumn Walsh’s funeral will be held at Ziemers Funeral Home central location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That’s on First Avenue.

They say Autumn has a son who just turned three-months-old.

“She was very out going, and she was the light of the room. She will be missed dearly,” said Autumn’s sister in an email. “She wasn’t even 20-years-old yet. She was the baby of our family, so this was a great loss.”

Authorities say Autumn and another pedestrian were were walking across the Lloyd Expressway at Rosenberger Avenue Tuesday night when they were hit by a car.

[Previous: EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd]

Police say the other pedestrian is in serious condition. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with chest pain after the crash.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

