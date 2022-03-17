Funeral plans set for young mother killed in Lloyd pedestrian crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 19-year-old killed in a tragic crash in Evansville will be laid to rest Monday.

Family members tell us Autumn Walsh’s funeral will be held at Ziemers Funeral Home central location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That’s on First Avenue.

They say Autumn has a son who just turned three-months-old.

“She was very out going, and she was the light of the room. She will be missed dearly,” said Autumn’s sister in an email. “She wasn’t even 20-years-old yet. She was the baby of our family, so this was a great loss.”

Authorities say Autumn and another pedestrian were were walking across the Lloyd Expressway at Rosenberger Avenue Tuesday night when they were hit by a car.

Police say the other pedestrian is in serious condition. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with chest pain after the crash.

