Fort Branch man accused of pointing gun at neighbors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they, along with Fort Branch Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home Wednesday evening after an incident involving a gun.

They say it happened in the 200 block of West John Street in Fort Branch.

Troopers say 62-year-old Robert Crawford had pointed a gun at two of his neighbors.

They say they found Crawford in the ally near the neighbor’s house.

Troopers say he appeared to be intoxicated and had to be ordered several times to remove his hand from his pocket.

They say after Crawford finally complied, he was placed in handcuffs.

During a search, troopers say they found a loaded handgun in Crawford’s pocket.

Crawford is charged with pointing a firearm and intimidation.

