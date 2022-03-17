Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Fort Branch man accused of pointing gun at neighbors

Robert Crawford
Robert Crawford(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they, along with Fort Branch Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home Wednesday evening after an incident involving a gun.

They say it happened in the 200 block of West John Street in Fort Branch.

Troopers say 62-year-old Robert Crawford had pointed a gun at two of his neighbors.

They say they found Crawford in the ally near the neighbor’s house.

Troopers say he appeared to be intoxicated and had to be ordered several times to remove his hand from his pocket.

They say after Crawford finally complied, he was placed in handcuffs.

During a search, troopers say they found a loaded handgun in Crawford’s pocket.

Crawford is charged with pointing a firearm and intimidation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges
Officers investigating hit & run in Evansville

Latest News

Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Two Tri-State women break barriers