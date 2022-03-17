Evansville-born athlete leads Chattanooga basketball to NCAA Tournament berth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering this year’s NCAA Tournament, the Chattanooga men’s basketball team finds itself as the underdog against No. 4 seed Illinois in Friday’s first-round matchup, but the Mocs have a special weapon who was born in the Tri-State.

Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith, who was born in Evansville, earned multiple accolades during the 2021-22 season, including the Southern Conference Player of the Year.

“I watched him as he came through the AAU, he showed he could be a multi-sport athlete, and he chose to stay with it,” Alpha and Omega Burning Bush Ministry Pastor Anthony Hughes Sr. said. “We’ve seen him go into tournaments and just dominate with a great attitude.”

As a sophomore, Smith led Chattanooga to the SoCon Championship and an NCAA Tournament berth, earning the No. 13 seed in the South Region.

“He was always told, ‘You’re good, but you’re not quite good enough.’” Lincoln School Master Teacher Debra Hughes said. “And he would always say, ‘But I am good enough, and I’m going to work harder because you said I’m not good enough.’”

Anthony and Debra Hughes are Smith’s grandparents. Malachi was born in Welborn Hospital in Evansville. He lived with his grandparents in the Tri-State when he was five years old, while his parents were stationed at a U.S. Air Force base outside the country.

“When he was here, my aunt would pray with him every night for a whole year, and that just poured the love of Christ in his spirit,” Debra said.

Malachi’s grandparents said it’s his love for basketball and his faith that got him to this moment – playing on college basketball’s biggest stage.

“We were well introduced to March Madness,” Anthony said.

“We have attended all of his championship games,” Debra said. “When his high school won the Illinois State Championship four years ago, we were there, and we were at this one, the SoCon Tournament Championship. Now we’re headed to Pittsburgh.”

For the two proud Evansville residents, they are putting every bet on their beloved grandson.

The Mocs (27-7) will take on Illinois (22-9) at 5:50 p.m. CT on Friday.

