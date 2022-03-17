Dawson Springs church adapts to area needs three months after tornadoes

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The day after the tornadoes hit parts of western Kentucky, the pastor of a Dawson Springs church opened up about the things they were doing to serve people there.

Three months later, 14 News met with him again to see how things have changed.

When the tornadoes tore through the area, the Redemption City Church wasn’t immune to the damage. Wind broke the front window and damaged parts of the roof, but that didn’t stop leaders from transitioning it into a shelter for those who didn’t have a place to go home.

”It’s a small community, and as a small community, you know, we hurt together, and right now we’re hurting together,” said Redemption City Pastor Brad Shuck the day after the tornadoes.

Now, Dawson Springs is a town on the mend.

As the area’s needs have changed, Redemption City Church has adapted. Its space for services and its fellowship hall is now a food pantry and a center for supplies, which Pastor Shuck thinks of like a hardware store.

He says the disaster has shown him just how resilient the people here are.

”The tornado devastated Dawson Springs terribly,” said Shuck. “People died, people were hurt, people were injured, people have been hurt emotionally, physically, financially; but we’re still a great place, and these are still great people.”

He says they’ve changed what they offer based on what the area needs at that time, going from tarps in the early weeks to building supplies now.

He says their greatest need right now is wood, and they’ve already received, and then distributed, over $200,000 worth of it.

He says they’re taking everything day by day, trying to stay current as needs change.

”I have watched it just gradually morph into something else and I wonder what the next phase is going to be. I just kind of go with it, because you don’t know what’s going to be next,” said Shuck.

Pastor Shuck says he’s keeping a book with the contact information for every church across that country that’s contributed to what they’re doing, and he’s determined to send each one of them a thank you note.

