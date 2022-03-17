Black Barbershop Health Initiative offering free health screenings in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 10th annual Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative is approaching.

On April 16, tents will pop up outside certain Evansville barbershops to provide free blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol screenings, along with prostate health information. COVID-19 caused the last two years to be canceled, but Human Relations Commission Executive Director Diane Clements Boyd says their goal is to reach Black men who tend not to go to the doctors.

“One of the primary reasons for having it at the barbershops is because barbershops, historically, are where Black males go to fellowship, get information, and it’s a safe space,” Boyd said.

Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission does need volunteers to work in the capacity of team leaders, assigned medical volunteers and assigned non-medical volunteers.

