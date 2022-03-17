American Red Cross resumes COVID-19 antibody testing through March

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is once again testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The Red Cross stopped this testing as different studies and treatment options emerged, but a new study from Johns Hopkins University says convalescent plasma can help COVID patients with weakened immune systems.

Ashley Hughes with the Red Cross in Evansville says their blood supply is unstable, and local hospitals are in need.

“When you donate whole blood and we’re able to test your blood products for the antibodies, it gives us and our hospital partners the opportunity to have the blood products they need for those hospital patients in need,” Hughes said.

The Red Cross will be running two blood drives in Evansville next week. One will be at Legence Bank on East Virginia Street on Wednesday, and North Park Shopping Center on Thursday.

