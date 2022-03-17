Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

American Red Cross resumes COVID-19 antibody testing through March

The American Red Cross is once again testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The American Red Cross is once again testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies.(WFIE)
By Declan Loftus
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is once again testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The Red Cross stopped this testing as different studies and treatment options emerged, but a new study from Johns Hopkins University says convalescent plasma can help COVID patients with weakened immune systems.

Ashley Hughes with the Red Cross in Evansville says their blood supply is unstable, and local hospitals are in need.

“When you donate whole blood and we’re able to test your blood products for the antibodies, it gives us and our hospital partners the opportunity to have the blood products they need for those hospital patients in need,” Hughes said.

The Red Cross will be running two blood drives in Evansville next week. One will be at Legence Bank on East Virginia Street on Wednesday, and North Park Shopping Center on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges
Asian Needle Ant.
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville

Latest News

Vanderburgh County opted back into a settlement that could bring in about $4 million to the...
Vanderburgh Co. opts in on state opioid settlement
Gibson Co. man sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison in child molesting case
Gibson Co. man sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison in child molesting case
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Two Tri-State women break barriers