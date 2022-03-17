On alert for a few severe storms Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures again rose into the lower 70s on Thursday as clouds streamed in from the southwest. A storm system will push into the Tri-State on Friday and bring a threat for heavy rainfall, strong thunderstorms and a few severe with large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a tornado or two. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Friday severe risk to Slight, which is 2 on a scale of 5. The first round of showers and storms will arrive Friday morning, during the commute. The best chance for severe weather appears to arrive Friday afternoon and evening as the storm system gets closer. Rain should end late Friday night or before sunrise on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will drop back into the middle 50s. Sunny and warmer for the start of Spring on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Next week will bring mild temps in the 60s and lower 70s with showers and storms possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.