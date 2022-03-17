Birthday Club
1 hospitalized, 1 burned in Evansville house fire

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family is safe after a fire in Evansville, but two people did have minor injuries.

Fire officials say just after midnight Thursday morning they were called to the 3100 block of Pollack Avenue.

They say smoke was coming from the home when they arrived.

Officials say fire was found in the kitchen and quickly put out.

They say the 911 call was make when one of the people in the home woke up and saw the fire.

That person tried to get the fire out.

Officials say three people and four dogs were all home at the time.

One person was taken to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation. Officials say another had a minor burn but refused treatment.

The Red Cross was notified .

Officials say the cause of the fire is accidental.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

