Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 3/16
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Ukraine’s president is set to address Congress and the American people today. He’s expected to appeal to Americans for more help.

We could learn more today about a crash involving two pedestrians on Evansville’s west side. Authorities say the driver was also taken to the hospital.

Attention all book lovers - you may find comfort, solace and help in the pages of a book. Now, research shows even more benefits to flipping those pages.

We know who’s going to be making some sweet bluegrass sound this summer in Daviess County as ROMP releases their line-up for their 19th annual event.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

