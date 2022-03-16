Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges

Auditor: Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office credit card receipts show women’s underwear, gourmet strawberries
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO, Ind. (WFIE) - The auditor tells us the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s office credit card receipts from 2020-2021 show purchases of women’s clothing and lingerie, gourmet strawberries, and expensive meals.

The office held a press conference at 2 p.m.

County auditor Brian Gerth said his office questioned the purchases when they were made, but says not much could be done other than questioning, as the purchases were not criminal.

Gerth said the tax audit for 2020 was already completed, and no questions were raised in the process.

According to Gerth, the auditor’s office is not responsible for setting the policy for credit card use, they just have to follow it.

Gerth said the prosecutor’s office often gets more discretion in their transactions as their employees work with victims who need their identities kept private.

