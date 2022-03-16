Temporary signals installed on US 60 in Hancock Co. for slide repair

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say temporary signals have been installed on US 60 in Hancock County in preparation for northbound slide repair between mile markers 16 - 17.

They say the repairs could take between five or six weeks.

A soil nail wall project is scheduled to begin Monday, March 21 between those mile markers.

Officials say the work will take place between KY 3199 and the Hancock/Breckinridge County line.

They ask that drivers obey the traffic signals and speed limits to prevent any accidents within the work zone.

School buses and emergency vehicles will be accommodated when needed.

According to KYTC, soil nailing is a construction measure that reinforces and strengthens existing ground to treat unstable soil slopes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.