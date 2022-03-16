Sheriff’s Office: 2 men arrested after attempted burglary in Owensville

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested after authorities say they were suspected of burglarizing a property in Owensville.

Authorities say an Owensville marshal stopped a truck on State Road 65 around 9:30 Tuesday night.

They say the truck had two flat tires and its headlights weren’t on.

Authorities say 24-year-old Zachary Burns and 26-year-old Justin Prater were in the truck.

According to a press release, the two originally told the marshal that they were shot at in the area of Main and North Street in Owensville.

Officials say deputies went to the scene of the reported shooting to talk to the homeowner.

Authorities say they discovered that Burns and Prater had been involved in burglarizing the property when the homeowner’s grandson shot both driver-side tires to try and stop them.

The two were arrested and charged with attempted burglary, trespass, possession of marijuana and theft.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.