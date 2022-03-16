Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

ROMP releases this year’s music line-up

ROMP releases this year’s music line-up
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - ROMP organizers released this year’s line-up online overnight.

This will be ROMP’s 19th annual event, which is set for June 22-25 at Yellow Creek Park.

Officials say single-day tickets are on sale now.

However, you might want to get them now because they say the price will go up on those tickets soon.

Click here for more information on this year’s event.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Samuel Johnson.
Troopers: Traffic stop leads to discovery of 112 grams of meth
Michael Logan Thomas.
Affidavit: Man facing charges from 2017 rape investigation
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Studies show positive benefits to mental health from reading.
Studies show positive benefits to mental health from reading
Studies show positive benefits to mental health from reading - Pt III
Studies show positive benefits to mental health from reading - Pt III
Studies show positive benefits to mental health from reading - Pt II
Studies show positive benefits to mental health from reading - Pt II
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man