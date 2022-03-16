ROMP releases this year’s music line-up

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - ROMP organizers released this year’s line-up online overnight.

This will be ROMP’s 19th annual event, which is set for June 22-25 at Yellow Creek Park.

Officials say single-day tickets are on sale now.

However, you might want to get them now because they say the price will go up on those tickets soon.

Click here for more information on this year’s event.

