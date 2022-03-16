Residents voice concerns about new senior living development in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new senior living development is in the works in Vanderburgh County.

Officials are planning to build eight new duplexes near the intersection of Baseline and Peck Roads.

The landowners asked the county commissioners to approve their rezoning request to move forward.

However, some nearby residents voiced their concerns at a meeting Tuesday night.

They say the new villas will add to an already bad drainage problem in the area.

The landowners are planning to build a retention pond, but one longtime resident says it’s not enough.

“If this floods, and it floods over this land, I call that a floodplain,” the resident said. “They say it’s not. It’s a natural floodplain. If the ditch overflows, it overflows this. So if it fills that tub in, what good is it?”

Despite the concerns, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved the rezoning request.

The landowners say the project will take about two years to complete.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.