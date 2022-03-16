Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Residents voice concerns about new senior living development in Vanderburgh Co.

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Declan Loftus
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new senior living development is in the works in Vanderburgh County.

Officials are planning to build eight new duplexes near the intersection of Baseline and Peck Roads.

The landowners asked the county commissioners to approve their rezoning request to move forward.

However, some nearby residents voiced their concerns at a meeting Tuesday night.

They say the new villas will add to an already bad drainage problem in the area.

The landowners are planning to build a retention pond, but one longtime resident says it’s not enough.

“If this floods, and it floods over this land, I call that a floodplain,” the resident said. “They say it’s not. It’s a natural floodplain. If the ditch overflows, it overflows this. So if it fills that tub in, what good is it?”

Despite the concerns, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved the rezoning request.

The landowners say the project will take about two years to complete.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to wreck on Highway 41 Monday morning.
Car overturns in morning wreck on Hwy 41 in Evansville
DiLegge's dining room closes
DiLegge’s dining room closes on N. Main Street
Trask C. Smith
27-year-old identified in Fairfield death investigation
Evansville native, Timmy Thomas, passes away
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister

Latest News

CK Newsome Community Center hosting Homeless Conference
CK Newsome Community Center hosting Homeless Conference
Residents voice concerns about new senior living development in Vanderburgh Co.
Residents voice concerns about new senior living development in Vanderburgh Co.
EPD: Three people hospitalized after car vs pedestrians incident on Lloyd Expressway
EPD: Three people hospitalized after car vs pedestrians incident on Lloyd Expressway
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man