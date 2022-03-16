Purple Poppy Award winner running for Miss Indiana

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County woman is running for Miss Indiana this June.

Shibani Mody calls herself an “adopted Hoosier.”

After graduating from high school in Pennsylvania, Mody’s family moved her to Huntingburg, Indiana.

The Indiana University senior says that she fell in love with Indiana, and threw herself head-first into helping make her state a better place.

Mody earned the Purple Poppy award for her work with service animals, and then decided that she would try and reach a place where she could inspire young girls just like herself.

“If I were to earn the title, I would be the first South Asian woman to be crowned Miss Indiana,” Mody said, “and for me that just says a lot about a women who look like me who haven’t really been represented in that circuit to maybe want to do it themselves one day.”

Mody also says that the ultimate goal is Miss America.

She says that the platform could help her continue to make a difference not just in the lives of her fellow Hoosiers, but also the rest of her county.

