Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Purple Poppy Award winner running for Miss Indiana

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County woman is running for Miss Indiana this June.

Shibani Mody calls herself an “adopted Hoosier.”

After graduating from high school in Pennsylvania, Mody’s family moved her to Huntingburg, Indiana.

The Indiana University senior says that she fell in love with Indiana, and threw herself head-first into helping make her state a better place.

Mody earned the Purple Poppy award for her work with service animals, and then decided that she would try and reach a place where she could inspire young girls just like herself.

“If I were to earn the title, I would be the first South Asian woman to be crowned Miss Indiana,” Mody said, “and for me that just says a lot about a women who look like me who haven’t really been represented in that circuit to maybe want to do it themselves one day.”

Mody also says that the ultimate goal is Miss America.

She says that the platform could help her continue to make a difference not just in the lives of her fellow Hoosiers, but also the rest of her county.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to wreck on Highway 41 Monday morning.
Car overturns in morning wreck on Hwy 41 in Evansville
DiLegge's dining room closes
DiLegge’s dining room closes on N. Main Street
Trask C. Smith
27-year-old identified in Fairfield death investigation
Evansville native, Timmy Thomas, passes away
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister

Latest News

Residents voice concerns about new senior living development in Vanderburgh Co.
Residents voice concerns about new senior living development in Vanderburgh Co.
CK Newsome Community Center hosting Homeless Conference
CK Newsome Community Center hosting Homeless Conference
EPD: Three people hospitalized after car vs pedestrians incident on Lloyd Expressway
EPD: Three people hospitalized after car vs pedestrians incident on Lloyd Expressway
Residents voice concerns about new senior living development in Vanderburgh Co.
Residents voice concerns about new senior living development in Vanderburgh Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man