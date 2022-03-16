Police respond to report of possible explosive device behind Owensboro home

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded in reference to a possible improvised explosive device on Wednesday afternoon.

OPD says officers were sent to the 1700 block of Ohio Street at around 12:46 p.m.

According to police, the device was found behind one of the homes in the area.

Officials say the OPD Hazardous Device Unit has declared the device safe.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.