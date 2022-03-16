Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Ohio Co. man sentenced to nearly 20 years for child exploitation crimes

Ohio Co. man sentenced to nearly 20 years for child exploitation crimes
Ohio Co. man sentenced to nearly 20 years for child exploitation crimes(Staff)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for child exploitation crimes.

Federal officials say 41-year old Freddie Fulton used a messaging app to upload an image of child pornography.

During the investigation, authorities say they found hundreds of images and more than a dozen videos of child pornography on his phone and laptop.

“Outstanding investigative work by HSI Nashville and the Kentucky State Police,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett.  “We will continue to aggressively prosecute individuals who sexually exploit and abuse our children.  The victims of such offensive criminal conduct deserve nothing less.”

“Our agents are committed to protecting vulnerable children from exploitation by predators involved with the production, distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material,” said HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. “We will continue to use every investigative tool available, working in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, to ensure these perpetrators are apprehended and punished for their appalling crimes.”

United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case with assistance from the Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Samuel Johnson.
Troopers: Traffic stop leads to discovery of 112 grams of meth
Asian Needle Ant.
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville

Latest News

Asian Needle Ant.
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville
An Evansville high school robotics team is gearing up for its next competition.
Evansville high school robotics team preps for upcoming competition
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 303 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges