Ohio Co. man sentenced to nearly 20 years for child exploitation crimes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for child exploitation crimes.

Federal officials say 41-year old Freddie Fulton used a messaging app to upload an image of child pornography.

During the investigation, authorities say they found hundreds of images and more than a dozen videos of child pornography on his phone and laptop.

“Outstanding investigative work by HSI Nashville and the Kentucky State Police,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute individuals who sexually exploit and abuse our children. The victims of such offensive criminal conduct deserve nothing less.”

“Our agents are committed to protecting vulnerable children from exploitation by predators involved with the production, distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material,” said HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. “We will continue to use every investigative tool available, working in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, to ensure these perpetrators are apprehended and punished for their appalling crimes.”

United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case with assistance from the Kentucky State Police.

