Mostly Sunny, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny skies, and mild as high temps surge into the lower 70s behind southerly winds. Tonight, mostly clear, and not as chilly as lows drop into the upper 40s. The dry weather has afforded the Ohio River to slip below 34- feet...down 4-feet from Tuesday.

Thursday, partly to mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain 15-degrees above normal in the lower 70s.

Friday, grab the umbrella with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and cooler as high temps drop into the lower 60s. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. However, most of the thunderstorms will be elevated and instability will be low, cutting back on the severe weather threat.

