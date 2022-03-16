Mild again Thursday, rainy and cooler for Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday afternoon temperatures shot up into the lower 70s with southerly winds at 10-15mph. Clouds will stream in Thursday, but temps will still peak in the lower 70s. A cold front will slice into the Tri-State on Friday and bring showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs on Friday will drop back into the 60s. Rain ends before sunrise on Saturday. It will be cooler with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. Spring begins on Sunday with temperatures returning to the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild to start next week with highs near 70. Rain likely late Monday through early Wednesday morning.

