Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Mild again Thursday, rainy and cooler for Friday

First Alert
First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday afternoon temperatures shot up into the lower 70s with southerly winds at 10-15mph.   Clouds will stream in Thursday, but temps will still peak in the lower 70s.   A cold front will slice into the Tri-State on Friday and bring showers and a few thunderstorms.  Highs on Friday will drop back into the 60s.  Rain ends before sunrise on Saturday.  It will be cooler with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s.   Spring begins on Sunday with temperatures returning to the 70s under mostly sunny skies.  Mild to start next week with highs near 70.  Rain likely late Monday through early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
Samuel Johnson.
Troopers: Traffic stop leads to discovery of 112 grams of meth
Michael Logan Thomas.
Affidavit: Man facing charges from 2017 rape investigation
Asian Needle Ant.
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville

Latest News

Mostly Sunny, Warmer
14 First Alert 3/16 - Midday
14 First Alert 3/16 - Midday
14 First Alert 3/16
14 First Alert 3/16
3/15 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
3/15 14 First Alert 4 p.m.