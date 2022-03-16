Kenny Payne expected to be hired as UofL men’s basketball coach

Birthday Club
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former University of Louisville Cardinal could soon take over as the men’s head basketball coach.

Kenny Payne will likely be announced as the next UofL men’s basketball coach early as this week as, according to ESPN. He won a national championship with the Cards in 1986.

Payne was drafted in the first round of the 1989 NBA draft and is now considered one of the best college basketball recruiters in the country. ESPN reported that Payne has been considered the favorite to replace Chris Mack since the Louisville search began in January.

Payne spent a decade as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky under men’s basketball Coach John Calipari.

He has worked as an assistant for the New York Knicks for the last two seasons.

This story will be updated.

