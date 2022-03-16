Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a reported missing person.

JPD says they are looking for 25-year-old Lance Buschkoetter.

Buschkoetter is 6 foot tall and weighs about 162lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Lance Buschkoetter (Jasper Police Department)

According to a press release, Buschkoetter was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Jasper, Indiana wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Officials say Buschkoetter is hearing impaired and in need of medical attention.

JPD is asking for anyone with information on Buschkoetter’s whereabouts to contact the police department at 812-482-2255.

JPD also says if you find Buschkoetter to use caution and call 911 immediately or the Jasper Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.