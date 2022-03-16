Ind. reports 303 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, health officials in Indiana reported 303 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,687,920 cases and 22,322 deaths.

Vanderburgh County is currently listed in the blue for the two-week metric, but our “advisory level” is still in the yellow.

The state map shows one new death in Gibson County.

It shows 14 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Dubois County, zero new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,139 cases, 600 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,836 cases, 161 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,219 cases, 230 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,644 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,523 cases, 56 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,611 cases, 138 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,209 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,720 cases, 46 deaths

