Ind. reports 303 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, health officials in Indiana reported 303 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new COVID-related deaths.
That brings the pandemic total to 1,687,920 cases and 22,322 deaths.
Vanderburgh County is currently listed in the blue for the two-week metric, but our “advisory level” is still in the yellow.
The state map shows one new death in Gibson County.
It shows 14 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Dubois County, zero new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.
Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 57,139 cases, 600 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 12,836 cases, 161 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 20,219 cases, 230 deaths
- Perry Co. - 4,644 cases, 62 deaths
- Posey Co. - 6,523 cases, 56 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 11,611 cases, 138 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 5,209 cases, 58 deaths
- Pike Co. - 3,720 cases, 46 deaths
