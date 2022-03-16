Evansville high school robotics team preps for upcoming competition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville high school robotics team is gearing up for its next competition.

Students at EVSC New Tech Institute have created their newest robot. It sweeps up large tennis balls and then shoots them back out. After a certain amount of time, it will also grab onto a bar and pull itself up.

14 students worked on this robot for about two months. Student Coach Luke Fehrenbacher says the team is ready to put their new work to the test.

“It is really cool to see something that we worked so hard on to come together, be built, working and properly functioning,” Fehrenbacher said. “Seeing it all work together is just a really cool experience.”

New Tech is looking to follow up on their 2020 Bloomington District win. The team will head to both Columbus and Lafayette over the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.