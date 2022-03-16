Birthday Club
EPD: Three people hospitalized after car vs pedestrians incident on Lloyd Expressway

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a call came in as one vehicle hitting pedestrians Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m.

It happened at the intersection of Lloyd Expressway and Rosenberger Avenue.

Evansville Police Department says two people were walking on Rosenberger headed south. There was a green light on Lloyd, and a car drove through hitting both pedestrians.

Officials say the pedestrians were rushed to a hospital.

They say the driver was taken to St. Vincent complaining of chest pain after the airbag deployed in their car.

One of the westbound lanes of the expressway is still closed, but crews are helping traffic around the accident.

