One person dead after collision with log truck in Henderson Co., officials say
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say crews were called to a deadly wreck in Henderson County Wednesday morning.
They tell us that was in the area of Rucker and Larue Roads.
Officials tell us a pick-up truck hit the side of a log truck.
They say a log truck was apparently pulling out of a driveway when the pick-up truck hit it.
Our crew says that Kentucky State Police and Zion Fire Department are also on scene.
We’ll update you once we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.