One person dead after collision with log truck in Henderson Co., officials say

Rucker Road # 1 in Henderson County.
Rucker Road # 1 in Henderson County.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say crews were called to a deadly wreck in Henderson County Wednesday morning.

They tell us that was in the area of Rucker and Larue Roads.

Officials tell us a pick-up truck hit the side of a log truck.

They say a log truck was apparently pulling out of a driveway when the pick-up truck hit it.

Our crew says that Kentucky State Police and Zion Fire Department are also on scene.

We’ll update you once we learn more.

