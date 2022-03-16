One person dead after collision with log truck in Henderson Co., officials say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say crews were called to a deadly wreck in Henderson County Wednesday morning.

They tell us that was in the area of Rucker and Larue Roads.

Officials tell us a pick-up truck hit the side of a log truck.

They say a log truck was apparently pulling out of a driveway when the pick-up truck hit it.

Our crew says that Kentucky State Police and Zion Fire Department are also on scene.

We’ll update you once we learn more.

NOW: Fatal car wreck on Rucker #1 Rd. in Henderson.



Officials say one man is dead after a pick up truck collided with a log truck.



Coroner just arrived. Extrication being requested.



Scene is up the road in the picture. Waiting for officials to escort us.@14News pic.twitter.com/cLBRzY8bjT — Jessica Costello (@Jessica14News) March 16, 2022

