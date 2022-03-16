Corydon home catches fire
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a fire in Corydon.
They told us at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday it’s at 115 8th Street.
We’re told smoke was showing when crews arrived.
A deputy told us a young boy was evacuated from the home. They say he was checked out by medics, but he looks to be okay.
Crews were still on scene shortly before 5 p.m.
They tell us the home is expected to be a total loss.
