Corydon home catches fire

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a fire in Corydon.

They told us at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday it’s at 115 8th Street.

We’re told smoke was showing when crews arrived.

A deputy told us a young boy was evacuated from the home. They say he was checked out by medics, but he looks to be okay.

Crews were still on scene shortly before 5 p.m.

They tell us the home is expected to be a total loss.

