Multiple dead in Texas crash involving college’s golf teams

Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas. (Source: KOSA/CNN)
By Mary Kate Hamilton, CBS7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night with a Ford 5-150.

KOSA has confirmed that there are multiple fatalities in the crash in Andrews County, Texas. Authorities said there were fatalities in both vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released how many people have died or the names of the victims.

A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a Ford 5-150 happened Thursday. (Source: KOSA)

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

University of the Southwest is a private Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico. The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members, and counseling would be available on campus.

The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

