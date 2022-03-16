Birthday Club
CK Newsome Community Center hosting Homeless Conference

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The CK Newsome Community Center is hosting a Homeless Conference this week.

Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development will be receiving funds through the American Rescue Plan. Before the funds can be allocated they must do a homeless needs and gap assessment.

At the same time, the DMD updates the community’s 10-year plan to end homelessness. So they decided to combine the two in one week long event to combat homelessness.

“It’s so important to have the collaborations,” community development specialist, Gayl Killough said. “So many in homeless and near homeless community, they are so overwhelmed. And it’s very easy to get into a cycle. This gives us a chance to have a collaborative conversation and really kind of come up with creative solutions.”

Sessions will be held daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the last day of the conference being on Friday.

