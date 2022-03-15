Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 3/15
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Gas prices are still hitting record highs as many wonder when will prices drop. The pain at the pump has some people changing the way they work

Ukraine’s president will soon address congress as Russia steps up its invasion. He’ll appear before government officials virtually.

Residents in Dubois County are remembering a young girl who died nearly five years ago after going into cardiac arrest. Friends and family are helping her legacy live on.

We could learn new information on a house fire in Warrick County today. It happened on High Pointe Drive near Zaxby’s.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

