Troopers: Traffic stop leads to discovery of 112 grams of meth

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing drug charges after being pulled over in Jasper.

Indiana State Police troopers pulled over Samuel B. Johnson at the intersection of SR 161 and Old State Road 45.

Troopers say they became suspicious of drug activity, and they requested a K9.

Authorities say that eventually led to the discovery of 112 grams of meth.

Johnson was arrested on dealing and possession charges and was booked in the Spencer County Jail.

