Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Troopers: Traffic stop leads to discovery of 112 grams of meth

Samuel Johnson.
Samuel Johnson.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing drug charges after being pulled over in Jasper.

Indiana State Police troopers pulled over Samuel B. Johnson at the intersection of SR 161 and Old State Road 45.

Troopers say they became suspicious of drug activity, and they requested a K9.

Authorities say that eventually led to the discovery of 112 grams of meth.

Johnson was arrested on dealing and possession charges and was booked in the Spencer County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to wreck on Highway 41 Monday morning.
Car overturns in morning wreck on Hwy 41 in Evansville
DiLegge's dining room closes
DiLegge’s dining room closes on N. Main Street
Trask C. Smith
27-year-old identified in Fairfield death investigation
Evansville native, Timmy Thomas, passes away
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister

Latest News

Green River District reports 11 new COVID deaths, 119 cases in past week
CenterPoint to suspend disconnections through May
Michael Logan Thomas.
Man facing charges from 2017 rape investigation
House fire investigation underway in Newburgh.
House fire investigation underway in Newburgh