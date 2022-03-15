Tenbarge sentenced to 60 days in prison for violating parole

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The former director of ECHO housing was sentenced to 60 days in prison for violating her probation.

Stephanie Tenbarge was sentenced to two years probation in March for embezzling money from the non-profit.

Court documents say Tenbarge took more than $100,000 from ECHO housing.

The court required her to pay restitution, and one rule of her probation was she had to get approval for any new credit charges or additional lines of credit.

Documents say Tenbarge refinanced her house without her parole officer knowing to pay back a relative who loaned her the money for restitution.

They say she also made more than $5,000 in credit card charges without approval, and hid her ownership of a piece of land when required to disclose all her assets.

Tenbarge has been in the Henderson County Jail for two weeks since the court found she has violated her parole.

She begged the judge to give her a second chance and let her go home, saying she has a husband in assisted living as well as pets to take care of. The judge revoked her parole, saying she had multiple chances already.

