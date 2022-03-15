Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered to safety after the 77-year-old male driver suffered a medical event that left him incapacitated, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Topsham, Maine. The driver, Arthur McDougall, died later that day. Two students assisted in stopping the bus while a third student attempted to administer first aid.(Topsham Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A group of Maine middle and high school students grabbed the wheel of their school bus Monday morning when their driver suffered a fatal medical condition.

The students were able to steer the vehicle to safety while another classmate attempted to administer first aid to the stricken driver.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan thanked the students for their quick, “deliberate action to save lives.”

The Portland Press Herald reports the bus was carrying 14 students when the driver collapsed at the wheel.

They were able to steer the bus off the road and apply the brakes, stopping the vehicle on an embankment before calling 911 and flagging down traffic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to wreck on Highway 41 Monday morning.
Car overturns in morning wreck on Hwy 41 in Evansville
DiLegge's dining room closes
DiLegge’s dining room closes on N. Main Street
Trask C. Smith
27-year-old identified in Fairfield death investigation
Evansville native, Timmy Thomas, passes away
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister

Latest News

Coronavirus: Two Years Later
Looking back on two-year battle with COVID-19
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
20,000 evacuate besieged port in Ukraine as Kyiv is hit
Bishops Hair Salon
Evansville salons joining website to help trans community feel welcome
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the...
No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine