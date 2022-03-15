River Kitty Cat Café celebrates 100th adoption
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The River Kitty Cat Cafe is celebrating its 1,000th cat adoption Tuesday.
Amanda, a sweet four-year-old tabby cat and long-time resident of VHS and River Kitty, went home with her new family to Vincennes.
To celebrate, the River Kitty team is hosting a “pop-up celebration.”
That’s happening from 12 to 1 Tuesday afternoon at the Cat Café.
They say complimentary cake will be served.
