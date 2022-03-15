Birthday Club
Police: Observant neighbor helps catch man on drug charges

Mark Patterson
Mark Patterson(Gibson Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man has been arrested on several charges after police say he was caught inside a house that was supposed to be empty.

Police say neighbors in the area of the 300 block of North Embree saw Mark Patterson going inside a home he shouldn’t have been in.

They say one neighbor called it in because they knew someone else owned the property.

“A nosey neighbor can be our best friend,” said Chief Derek McGraw.

Police say they found Patterson inside the home, along with some meth.

They say a quick check with the homeowner confirmed he wasn’t supposed to be there.

Patterson is charged with meth possession, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and possession of paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

