One person dies in Edwards Co. crash over the weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - One person was killed in a crash Sunday in Edwards County, Illinois.

It happened around 4 on County Road 1850 North, just west of West Salem.

The sheriff tells us a witness reported the driver lost control of an SUV and went off the road and down into water.

We’re told the victim was pulled from the submerged vehicle but died on the scene.

The victim’s name isn’t being released.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

