One person dies in Edwards Co. crash over the weekend

EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - One person was killed in a crash Sunday in Edwards County, Illinois.

It happened around 4 on County Road 1850 North, just west of West Salem.

The sheriff tells us a witness reported the driver lost control of an SUV and went off the road and down into water.

We’re told the victim was pulled from the submerged vehicle but died on the scene.

The victim’s name isn’t being released.

