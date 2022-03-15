Newburgh landowners protest proposed annexation, police department supports annexation

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re a little over a month away from finding out if the proposed annexation in Newburgh is officially approved, that would make around 1,800 people north of city limits part of Newburgh.

Amidst complaints from homeowners, Newburgh Police Chief Eric Mitchell posted on Facebook this week to address those against the annexation.

To the Residents of the Proposed Annexation Area; My name is Eric Mitchell, and I am the Chief of Police for the... Posted by Town of Newburgh Indiana on Friday, March 11, 2022

Signs are up all over the proposed area of annexation in Newburgh that read ‘say no to annexation.’

Ken Schnautz and Miriam Kauk are neighbors and both against the annexation.

“We were forced into this,” said Kauk. “If we weren’t passionate about it, we’re basically going to become Newburgh without any choice in the matter,” said Schnautz. “And it kind of rankles that we weren’t given a vote,” added Kauk.

Schautz and Kauk say the annexation will cause financial strain on landowners.

“My tax bill’s going to go up, and the sewer and trash is not going to compensate for it, and there’s no guarantee the sewer bill will stay low,” Kauk said.

Major Jonathan Scully with Newburgh Police Department says the taxes would increase, but the sewer bill would go down 30%, and trash service bills would also decrease.

Scully says those numbers would compensate for the tax increase, and it puts law enforcement in closer proximity to better service those landowners.

“Our geographical location to these areas and our responsibility for policing is going to put us closer to these communities on a regular basis,” Scully said.

“I don’t see that we need it,” said Schnautz, in response. “I appreciate the town of Newburgh’s police department has reached out into this area and services us, but we also are satisfied with the coverage we have from the sheriff’s office”

Schautz and Kauk say they don’t want the higher taxes or extra layer of government, and feel the process has been unfair. So, they’ve been asking for signatures on their petition against it. If they get 65% of landowners in the area to sign, the annexation is voided.

“We have been knocking on doors to get signatures of property owners,” said Kauk. “We’ve passed 50% and we think we’re coming up on 65%.”

Major Scully says the department has seen many rumors on social media about what the annexation will and won’t do.

“Many different topics come up that I think people, whether it’s law enforcement related or just the functionality of town, logistics of streets, things like that come up that you have have a question about, I think it’s important to seek that information out from a reliable source that is gonna provide you facts,” Scully said.

The homeowners against it have until April 27 to get those signatures, as that is when the remonstrance period ends.

Here is a map of the proposed annexation:

Map of proposed Newburgh annexation area. (WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.