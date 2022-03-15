Muhlenberg Co. Boys Basketball Ready for Return Trip to Rupp

GREENVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County boys basketball team is headed back to Rupp Arena, to play in the state sweet 16, Wednesday afternoon.

The Mustangs won the third region tournament, last Tuesday, 60-47, over McLean County, to punch their ticket to the state finals, for the second year in a row.

This year’s squad has seven strong seniors, who were determined to end their season, back at Rupp, the fabled home of Kentucky basketball, and this year it means even more, after the last few months, their community has had.

“It’s a really, really, special class. Not only are they great players, but we’ve got some great people in here too. It’s been a tough year,” said Muhlenberg County boys basketball head coach, Kyle Eades. “Ya know we had that big tornado back in December. Just a tough time for our community. It’s been awesome to see how the community has become united. To see the unity within the community from that, and the influence that these young men have been able to make and they’ve been a group that people could rally around.”

“The experience at Rupp last year, I think’s gonna help us go into this game more confident,” said Muhlenberg County senior, Trey Lovell. “Last year we went into Rupp Arena kind of shell-shocked, I mean, we couldn’t believe how big it was, and that we were there getting to be there and play, but this year, just ready to play.”

The third region champion Muhlenberg County Mustangs will take on North Oldham, on Wednesday, at 12:30 central time at Rupp Arena.

