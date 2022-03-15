Mild temps continue, rain likely Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly cloudy skies and south winds helped temps climb into the middle 60s on Tuesday. Clearing overnight with a low of 42 on Wednesday morning. Mainly cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 60. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with partly sunny skies and highs near 70. Rain moves in on Friday, and north winds will push temps back down into the 50s. Rain should taper off by Saturday morning, and highs will stay in the 50s. Spring begins on Sunday as highs climb back into the upper 60s under sunny skies. More rain possible early next week.

