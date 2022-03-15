McLean Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find car thief

MCLEAN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding someone who they say has stolen items from several cars.

Officials say they believe a man identified as Steven Frey, has stolen from multiple vehicles in the area of Highway 798 and Highway 140.

Steven Fray (McLean County Sheriff's Office)

They say most of the stolen items have been recovered, but they can’t find Frey.

Officials say if you see him or his vehicle, contact the McLean Co. Sheriff’s Office, but do not approach him because they believe he may be armed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.