Man facing charges from 2017 rape investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been booked into jail in connection to a 2017 rape investigation.

During the investigation, authorities interviewed the victim and the suspect, 33-year-old Michael Logan Thomas.

According to an affidavit, the victim told investigators that they had been raped and assaulted by Thomas during a several-day period.

They say Thomas denied the accusations, and the victim took a sexual assault evidence collection kit.

In mid-2018, officials say the results came back.

They say the kit showed DNA from both the victim and Thomas.

Thomas is facing rape, intimidation and battery charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.