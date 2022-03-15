Ky. Wesleyan Baseball Picks up First win of the Season, beating Trevecca

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team picked-up a victory over a nationally ranked top-10 team on Monday afternoon. The Panthers split a double-header against Trevecca Nazarene at Panther Park. With the wind blowing straight out, Wesleyan recorded a 17-12 victory in the day’s opener and fell 10-7 in the series finale.

It was a start of a new season this week as the Panthers opened-up Great Midwest Conference play against the defending league champions. The Trojans (15-3, 3-1 GMAC) held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning when the Panthers tacked-on four runs. Both Robert Chayka and Hunter Combs each recorded two-run singles.

Sammy Rowan hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning, but the Panthers put-up eight runs in the fourth. The Trojans committed a host of errors in the frame as Rowan connected again, this time a two-run shot over the left field fence. Reece Puckett followed with a solo shot as Combes added to the total with a sacrifice fly to end the frame.

No lead was safe with the wind howling straight out. The Trojans added three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to pull within 14-12. The Panthers added to the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Chayka drove-in Puckett who led off the inning with a triple. Combs followed with a RBI single while Kyle Richardson added another run with a RBI double, giving the Panthers a 17-12 lead.

After two walks to start the seventh, Coy Burns came in to shut the door on the No. 7 Trojans. Rylan Thomas earned his first win of the season after pitching five innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits with two strikeouts. Combs finished the game three for four with five RBIs. Kyle Werries also had a three-hit game while Chayka was three for five with a double and three RBIs.

Cade Gudalis got the Panthers on the board first in the day’s second game with a two-run home run over the center field fence in the bottom of the second inning. The Trojans answered with five runs in the top of the third as they slugged two more home runs in the frame. After two more runs in the fourth, TNU held a 7-2 lead.

The Panthers continued to slug away at their deficit as Jaret Humphrey connected on a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth. Combs also hit a solo home run in the sixth to bring the Panthers within 7-4. The Trojans added two more runs in the seventh, but the Panthers added three runs in the bottom half of the inning, this time off the bat of Chayka who connected on a three-run home run.

Wesleyan put runners on first and third after the Chayka bomb, but a double play ended the inning. The Panthers suffered a similar fate in the eight as a double play ended the threat. The Trojans added an insurance run in the top of the ninth to help wrap up a 10-7 victory. Combs finished the game three for four with a home run and RBI.

The Panthers will continue with GMAC play on Saturday as they will host Walsh. First pitch at Panther Park is scheduled for 12 PM.

