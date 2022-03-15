Kentucky House Bill to bring new healthcare teaching center to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Representative Suzanne Miles, from Owensboro, introduced House Bill 751 to address the state’s healthcare worker shortage.

The bill will establish the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center.

This will be a facility coming to Owensboro that would serve as a health education and training center.

Through a collaborative hands-on learning opportunity from various public and private schools in Western Kentucky, healthcare workers will come together to advance their knowledge.

Suzanne Miles says this legislation will bring to life a new concept in healthcare education.

She says allowing schools to combine their efforts and learn from each other will hopefully result in providing the best quality healthcare for years to come.

“They can network all of their networks together to provide a service that everyone can use. So, you might have a student from Western Kentucky University that’s being taught by a student from Brescia University, so our private educators have joined in on this, so it’s not just a government idea so to speak,” said Miles.

In partnership with Owensboro Health providers, the facility plans to have participation from at least six different universities.

Students and staff from Owensboro Community Technical College, Brescia University, Kentucky Wesleyan, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, and Murray State University have all inquired so far about participating in the teaching and learning process at the new facility.

The facility will also provide the opportunity to dual credit high schoolers and non-traditional students looking to further their education.

Dr. Scott Williams, President of Owensboro Community Technical College, says his healthcare professors are excited to use this facility to advance their programs.

“They do want to expand healthcare training,” said Williams. “That’s what they love to do, that’s what they’re passionate about. They want to give back to their career. So I think from their perspective that this provides them the tools in an innovative and collaborative way that they’ve not seen before.”

Miles says the bill has passed the house and now it’s going through the senate.

She says budget details are still being worked out, but the current schools involved plan to incorporate the new collaborative teaching method into their curriculum starting in the fall.

