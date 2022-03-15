Birthday Club
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville

By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An invasive species of ants has been discovered in Evansville and it’s actually the first find in the state.

The Asian Needle Ant is not native to the U.S. and has been discovered in the Howell Wetlands area.

Entomologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Angela Rust, says the invasive species could affect our habitat.

Rust says native ants help with dispersing plant seeds throughout a given area and these Asian Needle Ants may displace the native species.

“Also this ant species does sting. And while it’s not aggressive as the imported fire ants are, it can sting with quite a big impact,” Rust says. “It’s a painful sting.”

We’ve spoken with the individual who found the ants. You’ll hear more from him Wednesday on 14 News.

