IFCA North-South All Star Classic Rosters Announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) All-Star Game is back for its 56th edition, and it’s presented this year by Murat Shrine. The game is scheduled for July 15 at North Central High School in Indianapolis at 7 p.m.

In 1922, fueled by their desire to make a difference in the world, Shriners founded their own philanthropy, Shriners Children’s. Over the past century, it has become one of the largest pediatric sub-specialty healthcare systems in the world with locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Family is a top priority for Murat Shrine, and many of its events are accommodating to spouses, children and grandchildren.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Murat Shrine,” says Bob Gaddis, IFCA Executive Director. “This is a great opportunity for the state of Indiana to showcase high school football and having Murat Shrine as a partner will only enhance the game and all the activities surrounding the week.”

Several Tri-State football players from southwest Indiana made the South roster, including Mater Dei’s Eli McDurmon, Southridge’s Aiden Jochem, Jacob Potts from Jasper, Ray Brodie from Memorial, Heritage Hills’ Ethan Hill, Rory Heltsley from Gibson Southern, Hayden Durnil from South Spencer, North’s Garrett Mooney, Adam Watson from Castle, and Stephen Pritchett from Central.

Coaches who will represent southwest Indiana on the South squad, are Mt. Vernon head coach Luke Messmer and Johnny Dimmett from South Spencer.

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) head coach Vince Lidy, who’s a Castle H.S. graduate, will be the head coach of the South Squad.

The 2022 game will be the 56th annual All-Star Football Classic. The South leads the all-time series 28-26. The game returns to North Central High School after being played at Anderson University in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.