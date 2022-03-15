Henderson officials hosting town hall meeting to discuss new policing approach

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson officials are hosting a discussion about data-driven police.

The public, new police chief Sean McKinney, the County Human Rights Commission and many other local leaders will discuss the possibility of adopting the new system.

Mayor Steve Austin says while crime is down, there’s room for improvement.

“On our 911 calls, they’re down about 5% for this year compared to last year at the same time,” Mayor Austin said. “Ya know there’s a lot of good things we can talk about, but there’s still a lot of calls, and there’s still a lot of situations.”

The meeting begins at the Housing Authority on Adams Street at 5:45 p.m.

Our reporter, Brady Williams will have more on this later tonight.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.