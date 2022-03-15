Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Henderson officials hosting town hall meeting to discuss new policing approach

Henderson officials hosting town hall meeting to discuss new policing approach
Henderson officials hosting town hall meeting to discuss new policing approach
By Monica Watkins and Brady Williams
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson officials are hosting a discussion about data-driven police.

The public, new police chief Sean McKinney, the County Human Rights Commission and many other local leaders will discuss the possibility of adopting the new system.

Mayor Steve Austin says while crime is down, there’s room for improvement.

“On our 911 calls, they’re down about 5% for this year compared to last year at the same time,” Mayor Austin said. “Ya know there’s a lot of good things we can talk about, but there’s still a lot of calls, and there’s still a lot of situations.”

The meeting begins at the Housing Authority on Adams Street at 5:45 p.m.

Our reporter, Brady Williams will have more on this later tonight.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to wreck on Highway 41 Monday morning.
Car overturns in morning wreck on Hwy 41 in Evansville
DiLegge's dining room closes
DiLegge’s dining room closes on N. Main Street
Trask C. Smith
27-year-old identified in Fairfield death investigation
Evansville native, Timmy Thomas, passes away
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister
Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister

Latest News

Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center.
Kentucky House Bill to bring new healthcare teaching center to Owensboro
Newburgh landowners protest proposed annexation, police department supports annexation
Newburgh landowners protest proposed annexation, police department supports annexation
The former director of ECHO housing was sentenced to 60 days in prison for violating her...
Tenbarge sentenced to 60 days in prison for violating parole
Invasive species of ants
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville