Henderson man facing several drug charges after chase in Indiana
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they found hundreds of fentanyl pills.
They say 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn was arrested Sunday after a chase in Pike County, Indiana. Officers say they found marijuana, a large amount of cash and more than two pounds of suspected fentanyl.
Monday, authorities say DEA task force members, along with Henderson authorities, served a search warrant at Ogburn’s home on Pringle Street.
They say they found more than five pounds of marijuana, suspected ecstasy pills, and 300 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Ogburn is in a security center in Daviess County, Indiana.
