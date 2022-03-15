Birthday Club
Henderson man facing several drug charges after chase in Indiana

Drugs police say were discovered in possession of Toddrick Ogburn
Drugs police say were discovered in possession of Toddrick Ogburn(Henderson Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they found hundreds of fentanyl pills.

They say 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn was arrested Sunday after a chase in Pike County, Indiana. Officers say they found marijuana, a large amount of cash and more than two pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Monday, authorities say DEA task force members, along with Henderson authorities, served a search warrant at Ogburn’s home on Pringle Street.

They say they found more than five pounds of marijuana, suspected ecstasy pills, and 300 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Ogburn is in a security center in Daviess County, Indiana.

