Henderson man facing several drug charges after chase in Indiana

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they found hundreds of fentanyl pills.

They say 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn was arrested Sunday after a chase in Pike County, Indiana. Officers say they found marijuana, a large amount of cash and more than two pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Monday, authorities say DEA task force members, along with Henderson authorities, served a search warrant at Ogburn’s home on Pringle Street.

They say they found more than five pounds of marijuana, suspected ecstasy pills, and 300 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Ogburn is in a security center in Daviess County, Indiana.

Drugs police say were discovered in possession of Toddrick Ogburn (Henderson Police)

