Green River District reports 11 new COVID deaths, 119 cases in past week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 119 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, March 8.

Officials say of the new cases, 53 were in Daviess County, 23 were in Henderson County, 14 were in both Ohio and Union counties, 10 were in Hancock County and five were in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included seven residents of Daviess County and two residents from both Henderson and Ohio counties.

The district is now reporting an average of 17 cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 30,378 cases, 374 deaths
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 10,240 cases, 118 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 7,515 cases, 99 deaths
  • Henderson Co. - 13,596 cases, 156 deaths
  • Webster Co. - 3,933 cases, 52 deaths
  • McLean Co. - 2,578 cases, 48 deaths
  • Union Co. - 4,270 cases, 55 deaths
  • Hancock Co. - 2,393 cases, 26 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

