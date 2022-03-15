Birthday Club
Evansville salons joining website to help trans community feel welcome

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville hair salon says they welcome everyone.

Workers at Bishops Hair Salon on the east side say they want customers to feel safe and comfortable. That’s why they registered their business on the website StrandsforTrans.com.

“I feel like sometimes, trans people aren’t seen,” a manager at Bishops, Rachel Williams said. “This gives them a chance to be themselves, have a good experience and be a normal person.”

The website lists barbershops and hair salons across the world that advertise as transgender-friendly.

According to that website, five hair care businesses in the Tri-State have put themselves on the map.

